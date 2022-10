Not Available

Eric Clapton is widely considered one of the greatest blues guitarists of all time. He played with The Yardbirds, a seminal 60s blues-rock band that would go on to become Led Zeppelin, before recording an album that is known as one of the greatest blues-rock albums ever made, with John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers. He went on to form three supergroups in quick succession. This film features his live performance at Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on February 25, 2009.