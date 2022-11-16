Eric Fischl: The Process of Painting

Not Available

Developed as an adjunct to the exhibition Dive Deep: Eric Fischl and the Process of Painting, this 35-minute film is a co-production with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) in Philadelphia. It is comprised of excerpts from interviews conducted by PAFA Director Harry Philbrick and Associate Curator Jodi Throckmorton of the San Jose Museum of Art in California at Fischl’s Long Island and New York City studios. The film charts the course of the artist’s creative process from his days as a student at California Institute of the Arts to the present.