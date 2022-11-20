Eric Johnson: The Art Of Guitar

Not Available

Eric Johnson's The Art of Guitar brings you two products in one! Eric shares his 10 "must-know" musical concepts in an intimate one-on-one format in his recording studio. Discover the techniques hat have contributed to the genius of this guitar legend in his own words and detailed demonstrations. Eric covers his unique perspectives on improvisation, chords, lead guitar, songwriting, and much more. The second part of the DVD features a full-band performance as Eric, Chris Maresh (bass) and Tommy Taylor (drums) take you on a musical journey through eight never-heard-before songs! The fantastic audio and widescreen multi-camera visuals bring you right into the creative realm and mind of one of the world's top guitar talents!