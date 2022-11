Not Available

Here is a unique opportunity to study with one of the great electric guitarists. Eric Johnson gives a master class in advanced picking, techniques for speed and accuracy, left- and right-hand muting, blues bends, pedal steel-style bends, and unique chord voicings. There is much more, too, all adding up to a truly great 90-minute electric guitar lesson from the man of whom Steve Morse said, "Eric Johnson is so good it's ridiculous!"