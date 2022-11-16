Erick Hawkins: Excerpts from "Here and Now with Watchers"

Not Available

In 1963, a magazine called Show commissioned me to make a promotion film for them. I conceived the film as a film periodical devoted to the arts. I filmed Erick Hawkins and Lucia Dlugoszewksi for the film. The Show people looked at the raw cut of the film, decided they hated it, and asked me to turn all the materials over to them. I kept the workprint and some of the outs. That accounts for the generally poor quality of the image. I should add that I consider Lucia Dlugoszewski one of the most important contemporary composers. ― Jonas Mekas