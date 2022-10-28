Erik Rivera: I'm No Expert

Not Available

Charming, charismatic and brutally honest, Erik Rivera is the hilarious best friend we all wish we had. I'M NO EXPERT brings his talents center stage as he riffs on relationships, fatherhood and his eccentric extended family. Since bursting onto the NYC comedy scene, Erik Rivera's name has become synonymous with comedy. Having appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he was recently chosen as one of the Top 100 comedians to be invited to perform in the re-launch of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His boy-next-door good looks and unique perspective make him one of today's fastest rising young comedians.