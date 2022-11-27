Not Available

Satoko Watabe, who calls herself Erica was organizing business support meetings, and collecting a fortune with a fictional investment story, under the order of her lover Ikuo Hirasawa. But she finds out that Hirasawa was actually dating multiple women and was betraying her. Once she cuts contact with Hirasawa, she seduces a rich old man, and obtains a luxurious house. She invites her mother who is in a care home to come live with her, and starts her own fictional “business support” sessions to defraud people. During her visit to Thailand, she meets a young man Porche. Erica falls in love, and enjoys her honeymoon. But the police were looming right around the corner...