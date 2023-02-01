Not Available

As middle school is ending, Erin, the only out person in her grade, and Liz, fellow comic nerd and track star, find their friendship tested when Liz is accepted to private high school and Erin falls hard for new girl and ex child-star, Sydni. Erin believes the only way to save herself from certain doom next year is to ask Sydni to the big dance and get in with the popular kids, but the plan goes awry when she starts to lose Liz along the way. Erin’s Guide To Kissing Girls is a story of friendship, first loves, and deciding what’s important to you when everything is changing, all told through a queer lens.