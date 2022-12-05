Erivaldo, o Astronauta Místico

Not Available

The exploratory voyages of man to Mars began in 1988. Most astronauts returned from space travel mad or with mystical delusions. As long as total secrecy was maintained, a select group of journalists spread across the planet were aware of these excursions, among them some journalists from the staff of O GLOBO. The astronauts reports are rare, but constant and delivered in two ways: audio reports and footage of the field trips, starring the brave Brazilian astronaut Erivaldo Mattüs. With the mysterious disappearance of our hero from Alagoas, the time has come for some of these reports to come to the attention of the public, through the infallible archives preserved by Gurcius Gewdner.