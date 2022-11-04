Not Available

Editor Eckernförde has come into the possession of an audiocassette that contains a recording of the last minutes of deceased politician Uwe Barschel. The circumstances of his untimely death have never been completely resolved - until now. Unfortunately, the editor's daughter Nina accidentally takes the tape with her to Munich, where she is about to visit her paralyzed Mom in a sanatorium. When this information reaches the CIA and the BND, both organizations compete to get hold of the tape. Meanwhile Erkan & Stefan, two loveable wannabe supercheckers from Munich, are assigned as bodyguards for Nina - of course, they are expected to mess up their job, so that the tape can be retrieved. But the two friends prove to be a bit more streetwise than CIA or BND ever expected.