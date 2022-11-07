Not Available

Erky and Perky are living an idyllic life on a downtown hotdog stand, an endless supply of grease and crumbs are at their feeler-tips. It's a bug paradise. Without warning, they're cruelly swept away in a take-out bag and to their horror end up in a sterile suburban kitchen with no food in sight! Welcome to the world of Erky Perky - a unique, hilarious and visually rich place in which two bickering, dim-witted and lazy bugs are forced to survive in the new and scary "Land of Kitchen". Episode list: A Toast to Erky; Flight of Fancy; Web of Death?; Burst My Bubble; Sticky Situation and Sucked in.