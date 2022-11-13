Erlonghu Designated Driver

Not Available

Hao Ge is a generation driver. The biggest dream of being a child is to earn money and wife. Inadvertently he saved the princess of the Kingdom of Freita, and every time he took the things of the princess, he could be a clue for a lot of wealth. The wealthy Hao Ge took his brothers to spend a squander and spent the happiest time of life. However, Hao Ge realized that his dream was only half realized or no daughter-in-law. After experiencing wrestling with the killer, fighting with the brothers, and all kinds of crazy adventures, Hao Ge became a poor man, but he got real happiness in life, he has his own daughter-in-law, Freita Princess of the kingdom.