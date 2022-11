Not Available

Ernest is a big bear from Charabie. He likes playing music and eating marmalade. He lives with Celestine, a little orphan mouse, and they share his house. Our two friends never get bored! When the first snowflakes start to fall they need to prepare for Ernest’s hibernation: they must take care of Bibi, their wild goose, who will fly away before the big winter, prepare cakes for Ernest and go to the mice’s ball to celebrate the first day of winter.