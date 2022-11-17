Ernesto's Manifesto

Not Available

Ernesto is a sweet, gentle man who is doing the best he can to get by in current-day Los Angeles. A sudden series of bad breaks, however, cause him to lose his job, his girlfriend, and his home - placing him in a very precarious situation. Then, just when all seems hopeless, he gains employment, a great place to live, an important friendship, and unexpectedly, an improved career trajectory. In his new position, he finds love, financial independence and a bright future - a happy ending beyond his wildest expectations.