Ernie Ball: The Pursuit of Tone - Mike Ness

Not only is Mike Ness known as a legendary member of the early Southern California punk movement with his band Social Distortion, he has also become a Rock ‘n’ Roll icon with an impactful career in music that spans four decades. Mike Ness is an artist that encompasses the true essence of an Americana Original, while continuing to hold firm roots in punk and glitter. Each step in Mike’s career has portrayed and encapsulated a variety of musical styles that reflect his soul, which is apparent on every record.