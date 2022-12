Not Available

Ernie Els is one of the most established names in world golf. Since sensationally capturing the 1994 US Open at the age of 24, he has recorded a string of victories, and it's all been achieved with one of the most elegant and classic swings on tour. In this book, the two-time US Open champion offers advice to the average club golfer on the basic fundamentals of grip and posture, before teaching us how to build the classic swing for which he is so famous.