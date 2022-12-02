Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Not Available

The "Ernie Haase & Signature Sound" DVD RELEASE DATE: October 2005 (DVD) Track Listing: Glory To God In The Highest Stand By Me Shout, Brother, Shout Lead Me, Guide Me I'm Telling The World About His Love Trying To Get A Glimpse Forgiven Again Do You Want To Be Forgiven On My Way, On My Own Will The Lord Be With Me Happy Rhythm Hold To God's Unchanging Hand Farther Along This Old Place Godspeed Then Came The Morning Where No One Stands Alone Oh! What A Time This Could Be The Dawning Of That Day Tribute To George Younce What A Savior Stand By Me/Glory To God In The Highest