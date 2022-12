Not Available

Joined by special guests Jessy Dixon, comidenne Chonda Pierce and the New Friendship Youth & Young Adult Choir, gospel quartet Ernie Haase & Signature Sound wow a packed house with this live performance from Chicago's Navy Pier Grand Ballroom. Highlights include energizing renditions of songs such as "Never Give Up, Never Give In," "My Heavenly Father Watches Over Me," "Reason Enough" and "Since Jesus Passed By."