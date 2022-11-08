Ernste Spiele

Not Available

1934, Germany. The ten-year-old Peter lives in a small town with his parents. His father, an underground Communist, is arrested. In the summer vacation the kids from the neighbourhood fight in two teams, which prevail in turns. One team, led by Ewald, imitates the Nazis, while the other, headed by Fritz, follows his Communist father's example. Peter helps a young Communist escape and from then on he and his mother have to hide. Finally the communist branch organisation helps Peter flee to Poland and later they take her mother there, too. Peter is happy to discover that Polish kids play other games than Germans.