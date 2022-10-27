Not Available

ErOddity(s)- four exceptional short stories set in the world of erotic fantasy, including; You Belong To Me A young man, madly in love, will stop at nothing to hold on to the object of his affection. Wanted Convinced that his boyfriend is hiding something a young guy launches his own investigation in to his double life. A Christmas Unfulfilled Barely 20 but already insatiable voyeur, Zack sets his sights on his neighbours. The Heart of Man It's time for Thomas to exact his revenge- from beyond the grave.