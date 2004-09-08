2004

Eros

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2004

Studio

Block 2 Pictures

A three-part anthology film about love and sexuality: a menage-a-trois between a couple and a young woman on the coast of Tuscany; an advertising executive under enormous pressure at work, who, during visits to his psychiatrist, is pulled to delve into the possible reasons why his stress seems to manifest itself in a recurring erotic dream; and a story of unrequited love about a beautiful, 1960s high-end call girl in an impossible affair with her young tailor.

Cast

Alan ArkinDr. Pearl / Hal
Ele KeatsThe Woman / Cecelia
Christopher BuchholzChristopher
Regina NemniCloe
Gong LiMiss Hua
Chang ChenZhang

View Full Cast >

Images