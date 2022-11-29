Eros Under the Swastika

Not Available

This documentary combines rare archive footage with commentaries from contemporary eye-witnesses in a portrayal of the sexual morals of Nazism. According to this documentary, the controlled interplay of man and woman was an important component in the Nazi ideology. Immediately after their seizure of power, the Nazis banned everything that seemed suspicious and decadent from the revelry of the roaring twenties. Permissive morals, displays of nudity were forbidden and condemned. This documentary also includes footage from a pornographic film made during the Third Reich, interviews with a former League of German Girls group leader and a 90-year-old who used to live in Hamburg's red-light district.