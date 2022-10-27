Not Available

Erotibot

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Klock Worx Co.

Tamayo, lives her life in simple elegance. Her overprotective crimelord father, in order to protect her from outside danger, has given her 3 android bodyguards. Life is good. Until one day Tamayo's father is hospitalized for a stroke and his computer is hacked and his will is found! Inside his will it says that he is leaving his immense fortune solely to Tamayo! When Tsukiyo discovers this, she plots to regain her inheritance. Can she distract the 3 Androids long enough to exact her plan?! Who will the Androids love in the end?! Which Android will win Tamayo's love??!!

Cast

AsamiAzami

