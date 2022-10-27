Erotic Campus: Rape Reception

Not Available

Ryu, a sinister transfer student with a dark past, sexually assaults his way through his nubile female classmates to his ultimate conquest, the leggy athletic champ and class president Misa. Tadao, a fellow classmate, is also in love with Misa and wants to take her virginity for himself. The big Eros High School track meet is happening soon. Will these two boys ruin her chance of winning? What strange secret is Misa hiding from everyone? Why is Ryu prancing around in a banana hammock with a pet pig?