Erotic Fire of the Unattainable is people carrying on at 60. Lovers trick each other, lie to each other, negotiate, have sex, break hearts, laugh, and come to terms. These are not your Bermuda shorts golf cart crowd. They are mature, witty, intelligent people who sometimes act like they’re not. They will entertain you in their hope and despair. They will make you laugh, cry and, God forbid, think. Spoiler alert! Audiences are surprised, even shocked, by what is revealed in the end credits.