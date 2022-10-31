Erotic Ghost Story III

Not Available

The once mighty Tang Dynasty is in its decline. The big land of China is being visited by famine, natural disasters and devils. Chu Chung is such a person. Everywhere he goes, beautiful Suzie follows. So they meet Wick, a monk endowed with magic powers. Chu Chung sees a picture of an exceedingly beautiful girl and falls in love with her. He begs Wick to help him cross the human-spiritual barrier to enter the picture. Chu Chung meets the girl Yi-meng. They make love. Little does Chu Chung realize he has fallen into arch demon Vixen's trap. Unwittingly, he kills the upright god of justice. Suzie helps a repentant Chu Chung escape into the human world. She herself is incarcerated. Wick and Suzie reluctantly help Chu Chung enter the spiritual world again. Righteousness prevails. Vixen loses the war. And Yi-meng is transported to the human world. Unfortunately, Suzie dies. But she may not have died after all...