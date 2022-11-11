Erotic Ink

Not Available

When a children's writer, Paulina Connelly, decides to embark on a new career writing horror, she has no idea how it will completely change her life. Needing guidance, she seeks advice from acclaimed horror novelist Wes Mueller. In their first phone conversation she feels an undeniable connection and agrees to meet with him. But, as their relationship progresses, information about his suspicious past comes to light, causing her to fear for her own safety. Is Wes the man of her dreams... or will Paulina be his next victim? Things aren't always what they seem in this quirky, suspenseful romance!