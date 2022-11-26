Erotic Model

Not Available

Photographer Ji-yong goes to Pattaya in Thailand for a Maximum photo shoot and he asks his assistant Il-bong to accompany him. The two of them can't wait to enjoy the Pattaya nightlife. The moment they arrive, they have a hot night with the sexiest partners they can find, but they are late for work the next day. Model Ice, who is the most sought-after celebrity, isn't happy about Ji-yong's unprofessionalism and stops the whole photo shoot. Ji-yong and Ice can't see eye to eye and Ice talks about what happened with Ji-yong five years ago. Will they ever get along?