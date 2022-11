Not Available

With an eye for excitement, James has a habit of filming the erotic exploits of his neighbors. But when one of his tapes catches more than he anticipated, James winds up the victim of a vicious hit-and-run. Enter James' ex-girlfriend Lena Slane - a photojournalist looking for her opportunity to blow the case wide open. However, when the clues start to point to Lena, she realizes this isn't about a story anymore....it's about her life.