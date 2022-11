Not Available

Face the complicated relationship! Tae-kyeong’s first love Chae-bin promises to marry wealthy Seok-dae but Seok-dae is actually in a relationship with his assistant… Then one day, Seok-dae’s assistant Eun-soo comes around to Tae-kyeong who is in despair! However, Eun-soo looks so much like Hee-soo who Tae-kyeong thought she’d killed…