Erotico 2 delivers a steamy melange of sexy encounters fueled by intense and unbridled chemistry. Starring real life lovers Stoya and James Deen alongside Selena Rose™, Madison Ivy, Vanessa Cage and Rikki Six, Erotico 2 tells six lurid tales of passion and mind blowing orgasm. Directed by Robby D., this erotic feast intertwines fantasy and reality while delving into intense, graphic and exhilarating sexual situations. Relax, let go, and submerge yourself in a virtual playground of sensation scene after scene!