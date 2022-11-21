Errant Love

Not Available

Kao Han (Kenny Bee) and Pan-yun (Xiu-ling Lu) meet for the first time as strangers in a pet shop. It is destiny that they meet a second time and Kao Han takes a chance in this second meeting to pursue Pan-yun. Pan-yun is reluctant to get involved with Kao Han because she still thinks about and love her late-husband and also her late-husband's niece, Ko-hui (Lan-xi), is in love with Kao Han. Reluctantly and unwillingly Pan-yun falls for Kao Han but their love is not so easily obtained.