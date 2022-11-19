Errors, Freaks & Oddities

Not Available

During a late night drinking binge with bartender Nicky (Michael Marino), sixty-five year-old postman Sol Solzberg (Charlie Callas) leaks the details of his life-long plan to rob some valuable stamps from the local post office. Sol then promptly drops dead of a heart attack. Suddenly armed with his sure-fire answer to his financial woes, Nicky assembles a "crack" team of hapless crooks, headed by his best friend Paul (Jim Norton), and begins to plan and execute the caper. Whoever said crime doesn't pay had this gang of moronic Jersey boys in mind!