Erótica, A Fêmea Sensual

Flora is a happy housewife but suffer a serious accident and loses her husband and gets her face terribly burned. Depressed, she feels herself guilty for the accident, but her sexuality is still on so she hires men to fulfill her carnal desires. Among them is cynical and ambitious Romeu who makes her do whatever he wants. But by advice of her friend Suzana, she undergoes a plastic surgery and falls in love with her doctor, Romeu who is the lover of Suzana. Romeu and Suzana will do all they can to destroy this love.