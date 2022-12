Not Available

Latkóczy Ida, daughter of Latkóczy Gábor, an immigrant revolutionist, turns to Queen Elizabeth for help in an effort to defend her father. In Vienna, Neszmély Kálmán is her support, which makes it possible for her to tell the Queen about the sufferings of the Hungarian people. Latkóczy Gábor, now given royal pardon, returns home to take the initiative in organizing a movement of resistance.