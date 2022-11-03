Esa pareja feliz

Juan and Carmen are a humble married couple from Madrid. She takes care of the housework and he works as an electrician on a movie studio. Their welfare dreams come true when they win a contest sponsored by a brand of soap. This is the choice of the "happy couple": for 24 hours the selected couple receives all kinds of invitations and gifts. But precisely the same day, Juan must solve two serious problems that Carmen does not know.
|Elvira Quintillá
|Carmen González Fuentes
|Félix Fernández
|Rafa
|Fernando Fernán Gómez
|Juan Granados Muñoz
View Full Cast >