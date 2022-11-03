Not Available

Esa pareja feliz

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Altamira

Juan and Carmen are a humble married couple from Madrid. She takes care of the housework and he works as an electrician on a movie studio. Their welfare dreams come true when they win a contest sponsored by a brand of soap. This is the choice of the "happy couple": for 24 hours the selected couple receives all kinds of invitations and gifts. But precisely the same day, Juan must solve two serious problems that Carmen does not know.

Cast

Elvira QuintilláCarmen González Fuentes
Félix FernándezRafa
Fernando Fernán GómezJuan Granados Muñoz

