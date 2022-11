Not Available

1968, London. Luca is living his 'swinging' years away from duties and responsibilities while his father wants him to be introduced to the family business at any cost. Luca is first forced to return to Italy, then kidnapped by his father's collaborators, placed in a sanitarium and put through electroshock therapy and other torments. Once 'normalised' Luca marries a woman who is in reality a psychologist paid by his father to brainwash him and turn him into a perfect businessman.