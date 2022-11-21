Escápate conmigo

Not Available

Lucerito is a teenager of 17 who lives in a gloomy castle that belongs to her aunt Raymunda, her tutor and executor, too. Raymunda is very strict and scold and she makes Lucerito's life impossible and she wants to marry her to Don Gastón forcely. One day Lucerito watched on TV a contest, where the one who gives the pize of "Queen for one day" is Manuel, an old friend. She decided to sneak out and travel to the capital to participate in the contest; on this journey she meets several characters and experience unexpected adventures.