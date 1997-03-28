1997

Escape from Atlantis

  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 28th, 1997

Studio

Universal Television

In order to try to bring together his bickering family, a single father takes his three rebellious teenagers on a vacation trip to the Bahamas. They inadvertently wind up in the Bermuda Triangle, where they are whisked through a time portal and brought to the mythical island of Atlantis. There they are drawn into a fantastical conflict between the peace-loving population and a would-be tyrant determined to take over the island. In their desperate attempts to return home they encounter mythical creatures, evil magicians, and ancient powers.

Cast

Brian BloomJoriath
Tim ThomersonLiam Gallagher
Justin BurnetteAdam Spencer
Mercedes McNabClaudia Spencer
Breck WilsonChris Spencer
Michael Lee GoginWidge, the Magician

