Escape from Atlantis

In order to try to bring together his bickering family, a single father takes his three rebellious teenagers on a vacation trip to the Bahamas. They inadvertently wind up in the Bermuda Triangle, where they are whisked through a time portal and brought to the mythical island of Atlantis. There they are drawn into a fantastical conflict between the peace-loving population and a would-be tyrant determined to take over the island. In their desperate attempts to return home they encounter mythical creatures, evil magicians, and ancient powers.
|Brian Bloom
|Joriath
|Tim Thomerson
|Liam Gallagher
|Justin Burnette
|Adam Spencer
|Mercedes McNab
|Claudia Spencer
|Breck Wilson
|Chris Spencer
|Michael Lee Gogin
|Widge, the Magician
