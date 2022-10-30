Not Available

RANDOLPH BRIGGS is an ex-cop living in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After being drummed out of the force for unjust reasons he now works as a taxi driver on the grave yard shift. He’s a loner who cruises the streets at night in a city plagued with crime and violence. A serial killer posing as a taxi driver also prowls the city at night stalking young female victims. Stripped of his official authority but burdened with a need to protect the innocent, Randolph Briggs eventually makes the ultimate decision to follow his instincts and Escape From Babylon.