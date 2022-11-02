Escape from Darwin

Not Available

Outside the forgotten desert mining town of Darwin, getaway driver Chooch O'Grady is stranded with a busted car and a bag of stolen cash. He's picked up by J.T., a predatory psychopath who murders Chooch and abruptly disposes of the body, leaving signs on the trail. J.T. and his meth-addicted boss, Archie, butt heads over the incident, but the real tension lies with Archie's girlfriend, Rebecca O'Grady. Her affair with J.T. contains false hope that he would be her ticket to freedom. Chooch's murder is all but forgotten until a quiet Stranger shows up looking for the money. Before he can leave behind the isolation that is Darwin, the Stranger must navigate the bizarre ghost town and bring its outlaw inhabitants to justice.