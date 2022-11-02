Not Available

Escape from Japan is the story about a band member who yearns to go to America. He is sought after by the police after helping his friend conduct a robbery and so must risk it all to escape Japan at a time when the nation is preparing to host the Olympics. This film, which was produced just after Akitsu Springs is a different type of action movie in which it is more of a satire of the social conditions of the time. Director Yoshida left Shochiku after the distributor cut the last scene from this film.