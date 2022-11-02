Not Available

Escape From Japan

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Escape from Japan is the story about a band member who yearns to go to America. He is sought after by the police after helping his friend conduct a robbery and so must risk it all to escape Japan at a time when the nation is preparing to host the Olympics. This film, which was produced just after Akitsu Springs is a different type of action movie in which it is more of a satire of the social conditions of the time. Director Yoshida left Shochiku after the distributor cut the last scene from this film.

Cast

Yasushi Suzuki
Miyuki Kuwano
Kyôsuke Machida
Sumiko Sakamoto
Ryôhei Uchida
Etsuko Ichihara

