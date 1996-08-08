Escape from L.A.

This time, a cataclysmic temblor hits Los Angeles, turning it into an island. The president views the quake as a sign from above, expels Los Angeles from the country and makes it a penal colony for those found guilty of moral crimes. When his daughter, part of a resistance movement, steals the control unit for a doomsday weapon, Snake again gets tapped to save the day.
|Kurt Russell
|Snake Plissken
|Stacy Keach
|Malloy
|Steve Buscemi
|Eddie
|Pam Grier
|Hershe Las Palamas
|Cliff Robertson
|President
|Georges Corraface
|Cuervo Jones
