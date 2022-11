Not Available

Sushmita and Jaanbaz live in India, and they are in love. They intend to marry, but Sushmita's family is strongly opposed to the marriage, since Jaanbaz is a Muslim and they are Hindus. But Sushmita and Jaanbaz do get married, and Jaanbaz takes her with him to his country--Afghanistan. On the way there, Sushmita is horrified to see mutilated corpses, bomb explosions, and armed militants. She is terrified and asks Jaanbaz to take her back, but Jaanbaz takes her to his home.