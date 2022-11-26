Not Available

Escape From The Planet Of The Tapes is a short film that documents Andrew's anguish, angst & despair as the daily grind of running a cult video store into an economic dead end has dulled his passion for unusual movies. A new investor with wads of cash promises a shiny new venue, free of doorway junkies, and Andrew is taken by promises of a Trash that works. But can Andrew reconcile himself to running a store containing 'mainstream' films? Can another saviour be found whose ideas more closely align with those of the Trash founder? Or is Trash headed for the trash? The film concerns itself with a short period in the history of Trash Video, centering around the relocation of the store to the new West End premises in 2000.