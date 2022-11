Not Available

Metallica perform live at the Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul, Korea in 2006, as part of their ESCAPE FROM THE STUDIO tour. Setlist: Creeping Death / Fuel / Wherever I May Roam / Harvester of Sorrow / Welcome Home (Sanitarium) / Frantic / The Unforgiven / For Whom the Bell Tolls / Orion (preceded by Pink Floyd's "One… more ) / Master of Puppets / Fade to Black / Battery / Sad but True / Nothing Else Matters / One / Enter Sandman / The Other New Song / Seek & Destroy