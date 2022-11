Not Available

Some time in the 21st century, Kovarick, said to be the most evil man who ever lived, is met by a resistance force. One of their members, Dr. Bahler, invents a time distorter held within a ring, which he uses to go back to ancient Egypt, where he dies. 75 years before he left, the ring is found by scientists, who are killed by a small mafia group, but not before it is thrown to a bum, who pawns it for fifty cents.