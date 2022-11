Not Available

Arthur has everything he could wish for: a lovely girlfriend, work on the radio, an apartment in the center of Moscow. Trying to find himself, he goes to Turkey, the place where his journey starts. An array of accidental and crazy acquaintances interrupts his vacation, leading him illegally to Greece where his life changes forever. ‘Escape to Greece’ is an adventurous comedy about love, soul-searching, and how nothing happens by accident.