1975

Escape to Witch Mountain

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1975

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Tia and Tony are two orphaned youngsters with extraordinary powers. Lucas Deranian poses as their uncle in order to get the kids into the clutches of Deranian's megalomaniacal boss, evil millionaire Aristotle Bolt, who wants to exploit them. Jason, a cynical widower, helps Tia and Tony escape to witch mountain, while at the same time Tia and Tony help Jason escape the pain of the loss of his wife.

Cast

Ray MillandAristotle Bolt
Donald PleasenceLucas Deranian
Eddie AlbertJason O'Day
Ike EisenmannTony Malone
Reta ShawMrs. Grindley
Denver PyleUncle Bene

View Full Cast >

Images