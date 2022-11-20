Not Available

The first digital DVD offering of driving melodic Goth rock / electro from Escape With Romeo, "Document" includes their live hits and fan favourites alongside original videos, backstage scenes, interviews and more. The DVD reflects 15 years of bandhistory, it's based around a gig, the band played in front of an enthousiastic audience in Cologne in December 2003. The set features classics songs like "Somebody" and "White Room" as well as new songs like "It's loneliness" and "Prince In The Shell". Also included are early videos, lots of exclusive backstage footage and a full interview all in 5.1 surround sound to make it all complete. "Document" is like a journey through the songs and atmospheres of the world of Escape with Romeo who are nowadays a truly original of the so called "wave scene".